Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Curfews return in Spain as infections soar in young people

By ARITZ PARRA
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJKk7_0auZyBUX00

MADRID — (AP) — Spanish regions are bringing back curfews as well as restrictions on socializing and nightlife to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the fast-spreading delta variant races through the country's unvaccinated young people.

Catalonia and Valencia, two Mediterranean coast regions with major virus outbreaks, are limiting social gatherings to 10 people and restoring late night restrictions on all activities, while the northern region of Asturias on Monday banned indoor bar and restaurants operations.

Fuelled by parties to mark the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, Spain's two-week COVID-19 caseload is now over three times higher among people under 30 than the average. The closely watched variable rose nationally on Monday to 368 cases per 100,000 residents, according to Fernando Simón, who coordinates Spain’s response to health emergencies.

Simón said although younger patients typically don’t need intensive care treatment, the high number of cases among under 30s was slowly pushing up the rate of hospital admissions.

“We are not recording an increase in mortality – and we hope that we don’t reach there,” he told reporters.

Simón said the impact of the delta variant, which spreads faster than the original virus, is not as crucial as people dropping their guard against the virus.

“We are doing things that probably entail a high risk of contagion," he said. “No matter whether it's this variant or another one, the risks we take would lead to an increase in transmission.”

Spain has fully vaccinated more than 21 million people or 46% of its total population. But only roughly 600,000 of those are under 30, the next target group for vaccine jabs.

Since lifting a national state of emergency in May, regional authorities trying to keep the spread of the virus at bay have sought court authorization for adopting restrictions that curtail basic freedoms. That has led to varying results.

While judges on Monday rejected plans by the northern Aragón region to close nightclubs, a Valencia high court authorized the 10-person limit on meetings there and a 1 a.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew in 32 towns. The targeted towns, including the regional capital, were labeled high risk after the region’s 2-week caseload jumped from fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents last month to more than 250 currently.

In Catalonia, where authorities over the weekend described the surge of new cases as “explosive,” an uptick in hospitalizations, including among few dozen patients who had received two doses, has caused concern.

All bars, restaurants and cultural venues must now close at 12:30 a.m. and eating and drinking in the streets is banned, the regional government announced Monday, recommending local authorities to also restrict the region’s popular beaches. The measures need to be authorized by a judge.

___

Follow all AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
54K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalonia#Infectious Diseases#Ap#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Curfews
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMiami Herald

The Latest: Spain’s Catalan region faces new infection peak

MADRID — The head of the Catalan regional health service says a new peak of COVID-19 infections at the end of this month could place hospitals under severe pressure, just as some staff go on their summer vacation. Gemma Craywinckel told RAC1 radio in an interview Sunday that the northeastern...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Spain's COVID Infections Rise, but Brits Still Flock to Its Beaches

MALAGA (Reuters) - Spain reported a new jump in its COVID-19 infection rate on Monday, with 61,628 cases registered since Friday, just as fully vaccinated British holidaymakers flocked to its beaches, giving hope to the hard-hit tourism sector. Since July 8, when Britain announced the lifting of a 10-day quarantine...
Public Healthnorthdenvernews.com

Spain Struggles to Contain Rising COVID Infections |

MADRID – Spain has experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the past month which have prompted authorities to impose fresh restrictions in many parts of the country. The 14-day coronavirus contagion rate was 469.50 per 100,000 of population, according to Spanish health ministry data released on Wednesday, making Spain’s one of the highest levels in Europe.
WorldSKIFT

British Tourism to Spain Spikes in Tandem With Covid Infections

Vaccines have made this summer less deadly than the previous one, but we’re still a long way away from normal summers and tourists not putting locals (and friends back home) in harm’s way. Spain reported a new jump in its COVID-19 infection rate on Monday, with 61,628 cases registered since...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Spain's Catalonia extends nightly virus curfew

Spain's Catalonia on Thursday extended for a second time a nighttime curfew that was imposed on the tourist hotspot to fight a COVID-19 surge. A Catalan court approved the regional government's request to extend the nightly curfew between 1:00 am and 6:00 am in 163 cities including Barcelona and popular beach resorts like Sitges and Salou.
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: CDC considers advice as delta variant emerges

NEW YORK — New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox has prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus. Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors and other health care providers are among measures the Centers for...
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: France sends medics, virus help to Caribbean

PARIS — France is deploying military medics and ICU units to the French Caribbean to relieve hospitals facing a coronavirus surge. Military planes are also bringing some critically ill patients to the French mainland for treatment. The island of Martinique goes into partial lockdown Saturday. Martinique’s current infection rate is...
TravelPosted by
Action News Jax

Germany requires COVID tests for unvaccinated travelers

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany will require people entering the country who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 to show a negative test result starting Sunday. The change approved by the Cabinet on Friday applies to people 12 years old and above. It comes amid increasing concern about...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government could reintroduce Covid restrictions in England if infections soar, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government could consider reimplementing Covid restrictions in England if the spread of the virus becomes “unacceptable”, according to a senior minister.The comment comes despite the prime minister regularly stating he wanted the removal of legal measures on 19 July to be “irreversible”.Tory MP Lucy Frazer, the government’s solicitor general, told Sky News the government was well aware that “we will see infections rise” this summer.“The reason why restrictions are being taken away is because of the vaccination programme, which will protect people when those infections do rise.”Ms Frazer added: “Of course, if we get into a situation where...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House officials said Thursday, and hospitals are running out of space because of the delta variant, which is “spreading with incredible efficiency.”. Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that several states with the highest proportions of...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill UP TO one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
PoliticsPosted by
Action News Jax

EU court rejects Catalan lawmaker's immunity case request

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's general court on Friday dismissed a request to suspend the lifting of parliamentary immunity for three former top Catalan officials who fled Spain fearing arrest over a secessionist push they led in the region. The European Parliament in March lifted the immunity of...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The ghost games! Soaring infections, eerie curfews, a terrified public, and no fans. It could have been cancelled weeks ago, writes MIKE KEEGAN, and there’s only one winner in Tokyo: an Olympic greed for money

A stylish new aquatics centre, a 12,000-seat gymnastic arena and a £1 billion state-of-the-art athletics stadium for 60,000 spectators - plus another five newly constructed sporting venues. These were the crown jewels in an Olympic Games that Japan believed would revitalise the nation after 15 years of economic decline and...
Worldnurseryworld.co.uk

Rise in hospital admissions for Covid among unvaccinated pregnant women

There is also evidence that the Delta variant poses a significantly greater risk than all other previous strains of the virus. Around 200 pregnant women were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 last week. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Royal College of Midwives recommend that unvaccinated women...

Comments / 0

Community Policy