Blues rebound from Topeka loss with home sweep of Chapman

Ray (8-5) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against Boston. He completed five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. Both Ray and opposing starter Garrett Richards gave up three home runs in the contest, but Richards was able to go a little deeper into the game and picked up the win. Ray entered the contest having totaled 13.2 scoreless innings over his past two starts but couldn't contain Boston's bats, tying a season-worst mark by allowing four earned runs. The southpaw also notched his lowest strikeout total since April 18 after registering double-digit punchouts in four of his previous eight starts. He'll try to get back into the win column in his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled to come in a rematch against Boston -- this time on the road -- early next week.