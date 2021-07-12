Cancel
Junction City, KS

Blues rebound from Topeka loss with home sweep of Chapman

By Staff reports
Junction City Daily Union
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter falling in a close 6-5 road game versus the Topeka Senators on Tuesday, the Junction City Blues rebounded with a home sweep of Chapman on Friday, winning 14-3 and 15-5 at Rathert Field on Friday. The two wins and a loss move the Blues to 11-6 so far this...

www.junctioncityunion.com

Comments / 0

Junction City, KS
