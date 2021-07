9Round, a kickboxing fitness gym located at 28525 Business 249, Tomball, is under new ownership by father and son Charlie and Mason Mulder. The pair took over ownership of the gym in June, according to Manager Bailey Mulder. The gym has been renovated with new lighting, weights and equipment as well as repainting, and repairs have been made to previously damaged base equipment, Bailey said. The gym will reopen Aug. 11 from 5:30 a.m.-noon and 4-8 p.m. www.9round.com/locations/tx/tomball/town-center.