LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement following the report submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court by Special Master Judge Pierre N. Leval. The report recommends that the Supreme Court rule in favor of a bipartisan, 29-state coalition led by Attorney General Rutledge and hold that this coalition is entitled to more than $200 million dollars in unclaimed funds that MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc., improperly sent to Delaware. If the Supreme Court adopts the report’s recommendation, Judge Leval will then conduct further proceedings to determine precisely how much money Delaware owes Arkansas and each of the 28 other states in its coalition. Arkansas is owed upwards of $650,000 on unclaimed funds.