How Black Women Can Prepare For Workplace Challenges As Offices Reopen
Now that you received notice about returning to the office, it's time to prepare for what this means for your career. Companies around the country are preparing to reopen their offices and welcome employees back to in-person work life. Although some companies have announced fully remote or hybrid work cultures, some executives still believe in office culture and are working with their HR departments to prepare to transition back to the office as comfortably and seamlessly as possible.www.essence.com
Comments / 0