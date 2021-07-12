How Black Women Can Prepare For Workplace Challenges As Offices Reopen

Despite the many strides that have been made toward equality over the last five decades, most workplaces remain extremely male-dominated. In addition to making more money on average than their female colleagues, men are more likely to be promoted to leadership roles and enjoy various other professional perks. Since getting ahead in this type of environment – and certain industries as a whole – can be an uphill battle if you’re not a man, it’s important for women to support one another in the workplace and provide invaluable encouragement and assistance whenever possible.