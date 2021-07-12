Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Italian court annuls antitrust fines for telecom groups over billing

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmzZb_0auZx8xo00
Telecom Italia logo in Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME, July 12 (Reuters) - An Italian court has annulled fines totalling 228 million euros ($271 million) slapped on Italy's top four phone operators last year for collectively agreeing to raise their prices, rulings published on Monday showed.

Italy's antitrust regulator had fined Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), Vodafone (VOD.L), CK Hutchison's unit Wind Tre and Swisscom's Fastweb for agreeing to raise tariffs after being forced to scrap a billing scheme based on 28 days rather than a full calendar month.

But an administrative court in Rome said in the rulings, seen by Reuters, that the antitrust authority had not shown the companies were not acting within their rights.

The rulings prompted quick reaction from consumer groups.

"It's a disgrace! That the legal system in this country doesn't work is well known but we've now touched the bottom," Massimiliano Dona, president of consumer association Unione Nazionale Consumatori, was quoted by Italian media as saying.

A spokesman for Wind Tre said in emailed comments that the court ruling showed it had acted in compliance with regulations and adopted commercial practices independent of its rivals.

TIM, Vodafone and Fastweb declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecom Companies#Antitrust#Italy#Telecom Italia#Italian#Vodafone#Fastweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
Related
EconomyUS News and World Report

Italy in Talks With EU to Hive off MPS' Legal Risks - Source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury has started discussing with European Union authorities a plan to spin off non-ordinary litigation risks weighing on Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and keep them in state hands, a source close to the matter said. The spin-off is a necessary step for the Treasury...
BusinessWNCY

Telecom Italia-DAZN deal averts watchdog precautionary measures

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had accepted amendments to a deal between Telecom Italia (TIM) and sports streaming service DAZN that would avert precautionary measures being imposed on their technical and distribution partnership. The proposed changes and measures, including a pledge to make TIM’s pay-TV...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EU regulators okay Orange's Romanian telecoms acquisition

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday gave conditional approval to French telecoms provider Orange to buy 54% of Telekom Romania Communications from Deutsche Telekom’s Greek unit. France’s biggest telecoms group announced the deal, which gave the Romanian company an enterprise value of 497 million euros ($586.5 million), in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Polish regulator launches proceedings against Orange Polska and P4

WARSAW, July 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s consumer watchdog UOKiK said on Wednesday it has launched proceedings against mobile operators Orange Polska and P4, the owner of the Play network, for charging clients for additional services without their consent. The companies could be hit with a penalty of up to 10%...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

India court rejects plea for relief on US$14b telecom dues

(July 23): India’s Supreme Court rejected petitions by telecom companies seeking a reassessment of how much they owe the government, a two-decade-long dispute that threatens the survival of cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd. A two-judge panel headed by L Nageswara Rao on Friday dismissed the petitions by Vodafone Idea and Bharti...
IndustryMedicalXpress

Dutch watchdog fines Italian drug company for surcharge

Italian pharmaceutical Leadiant has been fined almost 20 million euros for allegedly overcharging for medicine used to treat a rare cholesterol disease, the Dutch consumer watchdog said on Monday. The Authority for Consumers and Markets "established that drug manufacturer Leadiant charged far too high a price for its prescription drug...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

China Evergrande Group Faces Suits Over Unpaid Supplier Bills

China Evergrande Group is facing legal action from companies that say the property developer did not pay its bills, according to a Yahoo Finance report. Huaibei Mining Holdings Co Ltd.’s lawsuit against Evergrande says that a division of the company missed payments and Huaibei Mining is now seeking 401 million yuan ($62 million) for fees and breach of contract, according to a Shanghai stock exchange filing cited in the Yahoo Finance report.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Ex Mediobanca star banker gets regulatory nod for Italian buyout fund

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Mediobanca dealmaker Francesco Canzonieri has secured regulatory approval to launch a new buyout fund that will invest in mid-sized Italian companies, betting on a rebound in the euro zone’s third biggest economy from the COVID-19 crisis. Canzonieri’s Nextalia has received the green light from the Bank...
Business104.1 WIKY

UniCredit in talks with Italy to buy Monte dei Paschi

MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit said on Thursday it would discuss a potential deal with the Italian government to buy Monte dei Paschi, a move that could see the Tuscan lender return to private ownership four years after it was rescued by the state. In a statement UniCredit said it and...
Financial Reportstelecoms.com

Eurobites: Telecom Italia sees earnings slide 5.8% in Q2

Also in today’s EMEA regional round-up: Arcep consults on 5G interference; Vodafone ads rapped; Spotify hits bum note on MAUs. Group revenues at Telecom Italia (TIM) rose by 1% year-on-year in the second quarter, to €3.8 billion, though organic EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) slid 5.8%, to €1.6 billion. The number of TIM mobile lines rose by 95,000 quarter-on-quarter, to 30.3 million, though 103,000 customers departed for (presumably) greener pastures. On the fixed side, connections rose by 450,000 lines during the quarter, with 230,000 Italians upgrading to TIM’s fiber-based ‘ultra-broadband’ services during the quarter. More than 93% of Italian households are now covered by TIM’s fiber network, claims the operator.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: The quiet revolution in Italian bond markets

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - A calming down of Italian government bonds, typically among the most volatile in the euro zone, suggests a sea change in the way foreign investors perceive the 2.3-trillion-euro ($2.7 trillion)market -- the bloc's biggest. Volatility, the propensity of an asset to display wild and unpredictable...
BusinessMetro International

French billionaire Niel bids $3.7 billion to take Iliad private

PARIS (Reuters) -French tycoon Xavier Niel, the founder and controlling shareholder of telecoms firm Iliad, is making a 3.1 billion-euro offer ($3.7 billion) to buy the remaining shares in the company and take it private. Niel is following the path of another billionaire, Franco-Israeli Patrick Drahi, whose personal holding took...
Business104.1 WIKY

French billionaire Niel offers to buy out and de-list Iliad telecom

PARIS (Reuters) -Billionaire businessman Xavier Niel, the controlling shareholder of French telecoms and media group Iliad, said on Friday that he was making a full takeover offer for the company, with a view to removing it from the stock market. Niel’s offer price will be 182 euros ($216.18) per share,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Iliad makes indicative bid for Liberty Global's UPC Poland

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French telecoms firm Iliad , which recently bought Polish mobile operator Play, said on Friday it had made an indicative offer for the whole of Liberty Global’s Polish fixed internet operator UPC. The bid for 100% of UPC Poland’s shares gives the company an enterprise...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Uganda partially eases COVID-19 containment measures

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Friday partially eased a tight lockdown imposed 42 days ago to help stem a raging second wave of COVID-19, including re-opening some markets and shopping centres in towns. In late May, the east African country started experiencing a sharp spike in COVID-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy