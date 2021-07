The Tigers completed the series sweep on Sunday afternoon in convincing fashion pounding the Twins 7-0 to wash away the bad taste of their last series prior to the All Star break in Minnesota. The sun was shining in Detroit, Phil Coke was once again in the stands having himself a good time, and the Tigers played one of their best games of the season — an all around complete performance from the offense, defense, and pitchers. Wily Peralta, the magic man, was once again dealing and the offense was led by homers from Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario.