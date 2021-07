“The Mole” is on Netflix now. Maybe it’ll finally get the credit it deserves. The reality show, whose first two seasons recently arrived on the streamer, was part of the early-2000s boom in unscripted TV. Its greatest impact may have been introducing its audience to its host, a not-yet-famous Anderson Cooper. It didn’t match the explosive success (or the staying power) of peer shows like “Survivor” and “American Idol” in its moment — but that might just mean it will feel fresh on a second look. That chance would be overdue: The second season of “The Mole” was pulled from ABC’s schedule...