We see FanDuel as really the best partner we could find in the marketplace to bring sports betting, iGaming and—after an evaluative period of time—poker to this state.Retail and online sportsbook at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut will include branding from FanDuel and the Mohegan Tribe, according to a tribal company executive, who added that PokerStars could be the operator the tribe ultimately partners with to bring online poker to the state.