The Best Makeup for Men Is Also the Best Makeup For Anyone, Period

We rounded up the absolute best makeup for men, because over the last few years, guys across the globe have caught on to its transformative powers. These days, whether we're talking maximalist eye makeup or just covering the odd blemish, makeup is firmly cemented in the routines of dudes the world over. GQ has been touting the benefits of a little bit of concealer or a touch of primer for a minute now, and designers like Tom Ford, a steadfast advocate of a certain type of Old-Hollywood masculinity if there ever was one, have been hawking makeup catered specifically towards men for years. Hell, even A-Rod is getting in on the action!