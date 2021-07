A Spencer native has been crowned Li'l Miss Iowa 2021. Caitlyn Barr received the honor at the Miss Iowa Youth Program Pageant last Sunday, July 11th at the Muscatine Center for Performing Arts. Caitlyn is the 9-year-old daughter of Jill and Mike Barr. She is active in gymnastics, school, and her community. Caitlyn's favorite place to help is People for Pets. She is also a student of The Turn Around in Storm Lake.