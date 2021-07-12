‘Black Widow’ Writer Explains Origin of Film’s Taskmaster Twist

In honor of the release of Black Widow, Marvel Studios' first feature film in two years, Kevin Feige took to Twitter this week to participate in a watch party and answer some fan questions. During the live tweet, the producer touched on everything from O-T Fagbenle's (Mason) future in the franchise, his favorite scene in the movie, teasing whether or not Florence Pugh's character, Yelena Belova, survived Thanos' snap, and talked about the choice to give the movie an opening title sequence. One of the most unique things about Black Widow is the fact that it's a prequel, taking place right after the events of Captain America: Civil War. On Twitter, someone asked Feige, "For which particular reason did you choose to set Black Widow between Civil War and Infinity War?" You can check out Feige's answer below...
