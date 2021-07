EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is to become involved in an angry new showdown with Zack Hudson (James Farrar). In an episode to air on Monday (July 26), which is already available on BBC iPlayer, the pair exchange heated words following Mick's warning to Zack to end things with Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) as he knows that Zack was involved in the car collision which injured her.