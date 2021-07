BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2021-- Unified Women’s Healthcare (“Unified” or the “Company”), a leading practice management platform in women’s healthcare, today announced the appointment of Bryony Winn, Chief Strategy Officer of Anthem, Inc., and Dr. Trent Haywood, Chief Medical Officer of Zing Health and former Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, to the Board of Directors. Together, Ms. Winn and Dr. Haywood bring over three decades of experience spearheading strategic growth initiatives as well as delivering savings and quality improvements at global healthcare organizations.