Fayetteville, NC

Weather Permitting: July in Fayetteville means heat, humidity and that hometown feeling

Fayetteville Observer
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Carolina doldrums ... heat, humidity and a hometown feeling. For some reason, the board of tourism hasn't used that slogan to lure tourists off I-95. But we're locked in a typical mid-summer pattern with highs in the low 90s, lows in the low 70s and enough humidity to form as much moisture on the outside of a glass of lemonade as inside. Scattered showers will pop up in the afternoon, especially closer to the coast and mosquitoes will resume their evening serenade.

