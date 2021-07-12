Cancel
Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 103: Giannis Dominates as Bucks Push Finals to 2-1

By Adam Paris
Brew Hoop
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Milwaukee Bucks took down the Phoenix Suns behind a monster Giannis Antetokounmpo performance, Riley and myself got together to break down everything from Sunday evening’s contest. The show kicks off with a voice memo dispatch from Kyle, who was in the arena, and then we shift to breaking down all of Giannis’s mastery over the Suns. It all starts with his punishment inside and improved free throw making, while also forcing Phoenix to shift their lineups with DeAndre Ayton in foul trouble. Other topics include:

