NHL Mock Draft 2021: New Jersey Devils Select Luke Hughes with No. 4 Pick

By John Fischer
allaboutthejersey.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs is tradition here at SB Nation, the site managers of the 31 (and soon to be 32) team blogs got together for a mock draft of the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Trades were made. Names were announced. And so this is the post that goes into why we picked who we picked. This was done in parallel with our own internal mock draft of the first round here at All About the Jersey. That one is done among all of us. Brian helped me make the choice for the SBN Mock Draft. The choice for the New Jersey Devils at fourth overall was Luke Hughes, defenseman of the United States National Team Development Program.

