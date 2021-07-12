Cancel
Garden State of Hockey- Episode 105: Offseason Decisions, Let’s Get Kraken

By Dan Rozel
allaboutthejersey.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re back after a postseason full of twists and turns en route to the inevitable destination of Tampa Bay. Congratulations again to the Lightning on a job well done. We talk about the offseason this week, mostly in regards to the expansion draft and the upcoming entry draft now that the pick order is completely locked in. The New Jersey Devils have the potential to make some moves with ample cap space of their own and the ability to make deals with money-strapped teams needing to move assets elsewhere in the league. The 4th overall pick brings some alternate excitement as there are several prospects with ties to the organization already that would more than likely be available at number 4.

www.allaboutthejersey.com

