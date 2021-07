The San Francisco Giants optioned Joey Bart on Sunday night, which should come as no surprise. Even with Buster Posey out with an injury, the Giants have two healthy catchers — Curt Casali and Chadwick Tromp — and don’t play again until Friday. The team has made Bart’s development a huge priority, and he’ll get to keep playing in Sacramento with the AAA team, rather than sit at home waiting for the Giants to play again.