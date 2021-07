A macaque monkey is making the rounds on social media after it was caught on video by passersby while committing a crime in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The animal boldly broke into a liquor store and grabbed a bottle of booze from a display in the middle of the store. It then worked on the top for a minute or so with his fingers and teeth. After skillfully removing the screw cap, he proceeded to gracefully sip the spirit using a unique two-handed, one-foot technique, as crowds cheered him on.