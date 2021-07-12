Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic to give away 2 free seats for space flight

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic has announced it will give away two free seats on one of the company’s commercial flights to the edge of space. Sir Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic, announced the giveaway after returning to Earth on Sunday from his own flight to space. “It’s an exciting,...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Flight#Earth#Space For Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Cape Canaveral, FLvieravoice.com

Space flight the new billionaire trend

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, and both the oldest and youngest astronauts flew July 20 to the edge of space. The historic flight is the second in what might be seen as the billionaires’ space race. Blue Origin has a $2.5 billion facility at Cape Canaveral, but...
AstronomyPosted by
IndieWire

Billionaires Are Going to Space, but Hollywood Is Just Around the Corner

If you believe what you read in the papers, the only people going to space are trained astronauts and billionaires. It’s true that the suborbital spaceflights of Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos signal a new era in commercial spaceflight, regardless of how one feels about the optics of wealthy men spending money on seemingly frivolous endeavors.
Aerospace & DefenseYork Dispatch Online

Planet burns while billionaires soar

While record-breaking wildfires burned across the Western United States, Amazon executive chairman and billionaire Jeff Bezos stepped out of his space capsule to a crowd of cheering fans. His company Blue Origin’s first launch into space was a success. Bezos became the second billionaire to reach space and cement his...
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

German startup wants to compete with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

The world has been mesmerized by the exploits of American billionaires who have made space travel almost as accessible as a long-haul flight between Dunkirk and Singapore. Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic got the ball rolling, immediately followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s ‘New Shepard’ capsule. It is announced that Elon Musk, even if he is not ready with Space X yet, will want to negotiate a ballad in space with the Virgin Galactic capsule. All the “new” American pioneers, with whom the Porsche dynasty, the European head of the automobile industry, intends to compete.
Aerospace & DefenseBedford Bulletin

Begining of a new era in space flight?

Some say the flights by two billionaires to the edge of space are the beginning of a new era in space flight — the beginning of space tourism. First came Richard Branson who went up on July 11 in a large rocket plane designed and built by his company, Virgin Galactic. The rocket plane was lifted to an altitude of 50,000 feet by four-engine jet designed for the purpose. Then, like the X-15 of the 1950s, it was dropped and it’s rocket motor started, lifting it to an altitude of 53 miles. On return, it glided to a landing, like the space shuttle, on a runway. By U. S. Air Force criteria, any flight above 50 miles is considered a space flight. Branson carried three fellow space tourists with him in the rocket plane’s passenger compartment.
IndustryZacks.com

Bear Of The Day: Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

SPCE - Free Report) is one of those highly speculative names that has received a ton of overzealous euphoria from this new, market-moving wave of retail traders, who are driving excess into the equity markets. Virgin Galactic is Richard Branson's space tourism company that I would describe as the roller...
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Virgin Galactic Has Laid the Foundation for a Bright Future

The space tourism industry is seeing strong movement with billionaires taking flights one after the other. After completing a historic flight on July 11, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) beat rivals SpaceX and Blue Origin. The company is already one step ahead in the race and close to commercial operations. However, you wouldn’t know it from the price of SPCE stock. The stock has been down since the successful test flight and has not gained much momentum over the last week.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

The Struggles Have Only Begun For Virgin Galactic

Cheers erupted around the world as billionaire Sir Richard Branson flew to space and back on the Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) rocket plane. Moreover, the company was awarded a full commercial launch license by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration back in June. Despite these massive wins, SPCE stock has shed 45% of its value in the last month.
Aerospace & DefenseWTHI

The Porsche dynasty is taking on Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in space

Porsche SE, the family holding company that controls Volkswagen Group, is the latest big investor to bet on space's crucial role in developing future technologies. The company, controlled by the related Porsche and Piëch families that turned Volkswagen into a global powerhouse, on Wednesday unveiled an investment into Germany's Isar Aerospace, a space startup attempting to rival Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX with rocket production and satellite launch services.
AmazonWicked Local

AROUND TOWN | LAURA ANDERSON Air, space and Groundhog Day

This truly has been a "Groundhog Day" of summers. It seems like the same things are repeating themselves over and over, all summer long. Holiday weekends have been cold, rainy and miserable. Every month there’s a brutally humid heatwave. And every other week some billionaire decides to blast himself into outer space.
Aerospace & Defensethemainewire.com

The billionaire space race: Another giant leap for mankind

Lately, the news has been dominated by the “billionaire space race,” meaning, of course, the news has also been dominated by critics of said space race by said billionaires. Politicians and pundits on the left have criticized the likes of Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos in recent days for “wasteful...
Aerospace & DefenseNew Scientist

Mars Horizon review: Fantastic simulator gets you into the space race

Another space agency simulator, but with much more freedom than Mars Horizon: you can design a spacecraft from scratch and directly control it with realistic physics. THIS month has seen billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos launch aboard spacecraft made by their own firms, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin respectively. It is quite an accomplishment for the private space sector, but it is also worth noting that neither firm’s suborbital flight exceeds the achievement of the first person in space, Yuri Gagarin, who orbited Earth 60 years ago.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CentralTrack

LOL, 7-Eleven Is Sending A Slurpee To Space.

The Dallas-Sprung Convenience Store Chain Is Sending A Slurpee To Space, Really Putting The Billionaire Space Race Into Perspective. Billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson have been falling all over themselves to get to the final frontier lately — but just how impressive a feat is going to space, really?
Manhattan, NYcityandstateny.com

Editor’s note: What shadows the milestone of traveling to space

I still remember watching the Apollo 17 moon landing when I was 5 years old. I was watching the big family TV we had in the living room of a two-bedroom apartment off Manhattan’s Union Square in the early 1970s. I was a child of the space age who later got hooked on Star Trek reruns and wanted to not just reach, but live in outer space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy