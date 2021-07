Rap duo $uicideboy$ are known for their mixing and bending of music genres, especially when it comes to planning a tour with various opening acts. This year the band announced their new tour “Grey Day Tour,” and according to Brooklyn Vegan, the band will share their stage with Slowthai, Chief Keef and the hardcore/punk band TURNSTILE. The tour is set to start in Indianola, IA on September 25th and will conclude in Nampa, ID on November 16th. Most artists are playing the entire tour but Slowthai will join late October and Yung Gravy will only perform on the final night of the tour.