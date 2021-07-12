Special Weather Statement issued for Dale, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dale; Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALE AND NORTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 104 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hartford, or 10 miles northeast of Geneva, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Daleville, Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Ozark, Level Plains, Newton, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Hunt Field, Waterford, Knox Field, Gerald, Lowe Army Heliport, Power Dam Road, Kelly, Cairns Aaf, Hanchey Field, Klondyke Hill and Wicksburg.