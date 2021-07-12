Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dale County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Dale, Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dale; Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALE AND NORTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 104 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hartford, or 10 miles northeast of Geneva, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Daleville, Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Ozark, Level Plains, Newton, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Hunt Field, Waterford, Knox Field, Gerald, Lowe Army Heliport, Power Dam Road, Kelly, Cairns Aaf, Hanchey Field, Klondyke Hill and Wicksburg.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, AL
City
Ozark, AL
City
Pinckard, AL
City
Fort Rucker, AL
City
Hartford, AL
County
Dale County, AL
City
Level Plains, AL
County
Houston County, AL
City
Geneva, AL
City
Daleville, AL
City
Newton, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#12 44 00#Doppler#Lowe Army Heliport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy