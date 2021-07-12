Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, another 2 deaths

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Monday reported 122 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The new daily case number is a steep drop from a day earlier, when there were 803 new reported cases. Public health officials have said statistics can sometimes be lower due to a lag in reporting on weekends.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 901,561 cases and 18,035 deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona has the 12th-highest number of cases among U.S. states and the sixth-highest rate of cases by population.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard showed more than 6.6 million vaccine doses have been administered with 3.6 million people — 50.6% of Arizona’s population — having received at least one shot.

More than 3.2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

