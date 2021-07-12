Arizona reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, another 2 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Monday reported 122 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The new daily case number is a steep drop from a day earlier, when there were 803 new reported cases. Public health officials have said statistics can sometimes be lower due to a lag in reporting on weekends.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 901,561 cases and 18,035 deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona has the 12th-highest number of cases among U.S. states and the sixth-highest rate of cases by population.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard showed more than 6.6 million vaccine doses have been administered with 3.6 million people — 50.6% of Arizona’s population — having received at least one shot.

More than 3.2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated.