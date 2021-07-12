Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho hot springs will require proof of COVID-19 vaccine to visit, prompting outrage

Idaho Statesman
 18 days ago

A privately owned Idaho hot springs announced recently that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for any guests, prompting a deluge of social media criticism. Gold Fork Hot Springs in Donnelly recently updated its website to show that it will reopen on July 16 after closing its doors early in the pandemic. A banner on the website states: “Proof of vaccination with photo ID required for entry. No unvaccinated persons will be admitted, this includes unvaccinated children.”

