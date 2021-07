In the editorial "Where COVID still kills," July 8, regarding low rates of COVID-19 vaccination among nursing home workers and residents, the Times Union Editorial Board saw fit to lay part of the blame for the public's lack of confidence in the vaccine on former President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic. Continuing that line of thought, Terence Wagenknecht in his letter "Fault Trump for any spike in COVID-19," July 18, blames Trump for the politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine and ponders if herd immunity could have been reached if Trump “endorsed vaccination from the beginning with the same vigor as President Joe Biden did.”