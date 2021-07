(Chicago, IL) -- The Twins and White Sox each got one over the other in a doubleheader in Chicago. Nelson Cruz hit a go-ahead sac fly in the eighth in Game One to lift Minnesota to a 3-2 win. Cruz also homered for the Twins. Tim Anderson went yard for the White Sox. Tyler Duffey picked up the win. In the second game, the White Sox pounded three home runs to pick up a 5-3 win. Gavin Sheets hit a walkoff home run in the seventh while Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada also went yard. Mitch Garver hit two home runs for the Twins in defeat. Aaron Bummer picked up the win for Chicago while Jose Berrios pitched six innings and allowed five runs to take the loss for the Twins.