Treasurer’s Office unveils new website, seeks new supervisor for education scholarships
The state Treasurer’s Office is moving to shore up the new Hope Scholarship program to pay for educational costs of students leaving the public school system. The Treasurer’s Office, which will administer the new program, is rolling out a website to provide information and guidance about the scholarships. The office is also advertising an open position for a director of educational savings accounts to help administer the program.wvmetronews.com
