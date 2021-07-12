Treasurer’s Office unveils new website, seeks new supervisor for education scholarships

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, County Attorney Thomas Laehn addressed the Board on a couple of topics. He said he discussed with Jefferson City Attorney David Morain on the 28E agreement regarding the new law enforcement center. He said the City requested clarification on some of the details of the agreement before the city council approves it. He also mentioned three criminal cases and the fact that each were resolved by way of the suspects going to prison, including Justin Cosnotti, Daniel Tasler and Nathaniel Aldrich for 11 years, four years and 15 years, respectively.