A Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic is being held at the Dunn County Fair from 1-7 PM on July 22-25. Both the Pfizer and J&J vaccines are available. The new COVID variants are a threat to our community and cases are slowly rising again, so this is a great opportunity to get your family vaccinated now before school starts. Those under 18 will require a guardian or parent to give consent for the vaccination. You must purchase an admission to the fair to go to the clinic.