Before you depart for fun in the sun, take these steps to ensure your house is secure, emergency-free, and ready for your return. No matter the destination or the duration, planning a vacation never fails to be hectic. Between stocking up on sunscreen and finding a bathing suit that actually fits, preparing your home for a week of solitude might just be the last thing on your mind. But when left unattended for an extended period of time, your abode can be susceptible to fires, theft, and unnecessarily expelled energy. So what can you do to ensure that your home is protected while you’re away? Tommy Webber, owner of the Hudson Valley’s T. Webber, has all the answers. Here are his tips to ensure a safe and happy return home: