Law enforcement looking for Columbia Falls man who allegedly stole pickup

Flathead County law enforcement are asking the public’s help in locating a Columbia Falls man who allegedly stole a pickup truck and went on a crime spree over the weekend. Nicholas Edward Jones, 34, is a suspect in numerous thefts that occurred over the weekend in Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Evergreen. He is also a wanted probation absconder. Jones is believed to have stolen a vehicle in the Evergreen area on July 10 while being pursued on foot by deputies and officers with the Kalispell Police Department. Jones allegedly stole a 2014 white Ford F150 single cab pickup with license plate 705626D and may be driving it. The vehicle should also have “Glacier Traffic Products” on both sides of the vehicle. If you locate Jones, do not approach and call 911 or email any tips to tips@flathead.mt.gov.