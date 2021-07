Smart contract deployment picks up the pace on Cardano’s testnets for the Alonzo, as project leadership says progress is still on track despite delays. The Cardano network is in the watershed phase of its network development and upgrades. The ongoing phase of the protocol’s roadmap is the Goguen phase, bringing smart contracts to the network. This is the third phase of the roadmap after Byron and Shelley. The Goguen phase was split into three stages, Allegra, Mary and Alonzo.