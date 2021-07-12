Judge revokes bail for 'person of interest' in Donovan Drive shooting that killed 3-year-old boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man, considered a 'person of interest' in a shooting that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy, had his bail revoked Monday.

Cheektowaga Town Court Judge James Speyer made the move after prosecutors revealed in court that ammunition recovered at the Donovan Drive shooting scene is consistent with the type of rifle recovered at the Cheektowaga apartment where Dequan Richardson lives.

"The .223 fire cartridge cases at the scene appear to be the same type of the cartridge cases found as live rounds at the apartment," said Erie County Assistant District Attorney John Feroleto to Judge Speyer during the hearing.

Richardson and co-defendant Jonay Robinson, who also lives in that apartment, were previously being held on $175,000 bail each on unrelated drug and weapons possession charges. Robinson remains held on that same bail.

At their preliminary hearing, Judge Speyer determined there was enough evidence presented to establish the two were involved in a felony crime in order to continue to hold them.

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker died from his injuries as a result of being shot in the head during a late-night gathering at the Grider-Ferry Apartments earlier this month.

Members of the boy's family were in court Monday morning.

"His smile, he had these dimples, right, they go all the way to his cheeks, he was just so sweet," said Walker Jr.'s great aunt Alexis Lewis outside the courtroom.

Walker Jr.'s great grandmother Faith Harper added, "It's a hard time for my family right now, we just had a tremendous loss."