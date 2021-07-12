Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting July 12

By CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov. Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com. Woodland Park 5K and 10K Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30-11:30 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Stollers can complete both walks, wheelchairs can complete 5K with some difficulty, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.

