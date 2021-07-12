Cancel
Parents should have eligible children fully vaccinated by start of school, health experts say

By Danielle Salisbury
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 18 days ago
In a month, most fall sports practices begin. A week or two later, some middle and high school students will strap on backpacks, board buses and return to classrooms. If they want to stay among peers and teachers, it is best they do so fully immunized against COVID-19, a virus unlikely to disappear this fall and best controlled by immunization, health officials across the state unanimously said.

