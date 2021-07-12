Parents should have eligible children fully vaccinated by start of school, health experts say

Some people are against the COVID-19 vaccine, but an expert says teens should be allowed to make their own choices about it. A survey done in April found 52 percent of American teens said they’d like to get the vaccine. University of Pennsylvania’s Dominic Sisti explains that many teens “understand the biology. They understand the risks and benefits. And they may have parents who don’t. We want to give those teens a chance to be protected. They shouldn’t have to wait until they’re 18 to do the right thing.” Sisti’s opinion, as well as the opinions of others were recently published in a medical journal, where they argue that kids as young as age 12 should be allowed to choose for themselves to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Sisti also added, “These adolescents, these young adults almost, ought not to be placed in a situation where they are placed in preventable risk.” Researchers add that the COVID-19 vaccination rate among teens could be boosted by allowing school nurses to administer vaccines, installing vaccine navigators to help teens find the vaccine they want, and even having large-scale vaccine drives at local schools. (UPI)