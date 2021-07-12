Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo starts “Welcome Home Program” for homeless

By Reed Harmon
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xbex4_0auZreiR00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo has created a project to use grant money to help homeless find a safer place to live.

HASLO just received enough grant money to offer more than 150 section 8 vouchers to homeless in the county.

The difficulty with the program, however, has been finding landlords to agree to take them in.

Therefore, there is a generous incentive program now included. A landlord who will give it a go for the first time will receive a $4,000 signing bonus to join the program.

The homeless will pay a portion of rent and prove they are working or have some source of income.

Landlords interested are encouraged to call 805-594-5358 for more information.

The post Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo starts “Welcome Home Program” for homeless appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
626
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Landlord#Welcome Home#Vouchers#Haslo#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Santa Maria, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Country Oaks shares updates on health and safety measures for residents

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the pandemic continues Country Oaks in Santa Maria has continued to maintain the health and safety of its residents. Staff say the majority of its residents have been fully vaccinated. But some are not able to be vaccinated for medical reasons. In light of the pandemic and concerns about the The post Country Oaks shares updates on health and safety measures for residents appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy