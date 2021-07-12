Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Enjoy a very comfortable evening

KCTV 5
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear skies and almost no breeze will make this evening very comfortable. Throw in low humidity levels and cool temperatures and you have the makings for an exceptional July evening. Expect skies to remain mostly clear through the night while a very light southerly breeze allows temperatures to slip into the lower 60sby daybreak. Tuesday will be filled with sunshine coupling with a gentle southerly breeze sending afternoon high temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain chances will ramp up Wednesday night with showers possible everyday through the weekend.

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Friday, July 30 Evening Forecast

Temperatures will be in the 90s one more day before temperatures decrease. Storms are in the forecast tomorrow and a few could be on the strong to severe side.
EnvironmentWBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and comfortable

Chris Davis is deputy chief of the Portland Bureau of Police. It's a chance to see daring maneuvers and lots of pyrotechnics. Landlords say lifting the moratorium is a blessing. Social services are reaching out to affected tenants. Tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin. Updated: 13 hours ago. The storm left...
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

Friday, July 30 Evening Forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for parts of the Ozarks until 9 pm tonight. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the areas east and south of Springfield until Saturday at 9 pm. There are a few spotty showers and storms on the radar, but they will diminish into the overnight hours.
West Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Friday, July 30th

Temperatures today, once again, were able to reach the upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Activity on the Storm Tracker doppler radar has been slim to none. A surface high pressure continues to suppress afternoon shower chances. Temperatures tonight will fall again to the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to rise into the upper 90s with chances of reaching the lower triple digits.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Friday Evening Weather Forecast

Get ready for a steamy weekend around Houston. Isolated afternoon showers and storms but most of the time it will just be summertime hot. The pattern changes on Monday as a front approaches and stalls across the area. Look for more clouds and showers for most of next week.
EnvironmentKEYT

Friday evening forecast July 30th

Monsoonal flow and a weak low will brush along California through Saturday. This will prompt some mid to high level clouds and muggy conditions. Temperatures will cool slightly through Sunday and then warm to above average conditions into next week. Areas near coast will continue to see night to morning cloud and fog through the event. Daytime highs near the coast will reach the 60s to 70s, inland areas looking at the 80s to 90s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy