FORECAST: Enjoy a very comfortable evening

Clear skies and almost no breeze will make this evening very comfortable. Throw in low humidity levels and cool temperatures and you have the makings for an exceptional July evening. Expect skies to remain mostly clear through the night while a very light southerly breeze allows temperatures to slip into the lower 60sby daybreak. Tuesday will be filled with sunshine coupling with a gentle southerly breeze sending afternoon high temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain chances will ramp up Wednesday night with showers possible everyday through the weekend.