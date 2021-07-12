Main Street Men Ready To 'Q' It Up
ALTON - Main Street United Methodist Men are pleased to announce that their Summer BBQs will start this coming Saturday, July 17 at the church at 1400 Main Street: Alton, IL 62002. The BBQ will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Terry Steward, Men’s Ministry Chairman, said “We were so disappointed that we had to cancel last year’s season and are very excited to begin our BBQs for the 2021 summer season.” Steward remarked, “So many things were effected b Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
