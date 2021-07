The city of Dayton is considering an agreement that would aid a local nonprofit's multi-million dollar redevelopment project. The Dayton Department of Planning, Neighborhoods & Development requests approval to enter into a development agreement with Boys and Girls Club of Dayton (BGCD) Inc. — a nonprofit affiliate of Greater Dayton Premier Management created for the management of community development projects. BGCD plans to invest approximately $2.6 million in the redevelopment of its headquarters at 1828 W. Stewart St. in Dayton.