Cherry Hill native explores dark side of fashion biz with debut novel
An industry centered around beauty can often be quite ugly. This was the lesson Cherry Hill native Nicole Gabor learned during the year she spent pursuing a modeling career. While Gabor has since become an accomplished writer of more than 20 children’s picture books, in many ways, that year taught her the most. So, she drew inspiration from it to write her debut young adult novel, “Catwalk,” released this month.thesunpapers.com
