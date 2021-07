It's funny how time just kinda creeps up on you. If you happen to have littles then you know that back to school is right around the corner. Let's face it school supplies aren't cheap. It seems like the supply list gets bigger every year. and it's not just pencils and notebooks, but hand sanitizer, headphones, kleenex and other interesting things that make the list. Honestly it's not the teacher trying to rob you blind, it the fact that schools may not supply these items.