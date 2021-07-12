Cancel
Boise, ID

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns with a memorial to Scott Spencer

By KIVI Staff
KIVI-TV
 18 days ago

BOISE, Idaho — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is back this year and will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this September. Ann Morrison Park will again host the more than 50 hot air balloons that will soar through the skies of the Treasure Valley. The event kicks off on September 1 with CapEd Kid's Day and continues through the weekend with the Nite Glow, weekend dawn patrols and a special memorial tribute to Balloon Classic founder, Scott Spencer.

