A Minnesota Sheriff's Office has had enough of this from parents, you may have done it yourself, but they are asking that you stop!. The child and parent are entering a store, mall, grocery store, or restaurant, and the parent says, you better behave, or I'm gonna call the police and have them put you in jail. First of all, they don't do that, second of all, the law enforcement men and women are trying to keep a good relationship with the public, especially young people, and that is ruining it.