If you recently made the move to Chrome OS from a Mac or Windows PC, the new keyboard layout can be confusing. One of the first things you’ll have noticed is your new Chromebook keyboard doesn’t have a Caps lock key. After that initial shock subsided, you probably started thinking about your beloved keyboard shortcuts. When it comes to keyboard shortcuts, it’s hard to find a more important trio than copy, cut, and paste. Whether you use your laptop primarily for work or for play, you use this functionality daily.