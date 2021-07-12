Was that really Adele shopping at an outlet mall in San Bernardino?

Adele is showing her support for her home country of England from across the pond. Following Britain's loss in the Euro 2020 soccer championship to Italy yesterday, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer expressed her pride and congratulated her home team on their major efforts during the tournament. The singer shared her supportive message on Instagram alongside a casual photo of herself sporting a bright-red, oversized England team shirt by Nike paired with black leggings, black-and-white geometric acrylic nails, minimal makeup, and glowing skin. Adele wore her hair straight, flowing down her back, and accessorized with just simple silver hoop earrings for the game day. The star has had a more low-key social media presence in recent months, as she's reportedly finishing up her next studio album, set to be released this year.