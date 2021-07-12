Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Was that really Adele shopping at an outlet mall in San Bernardino?

By Warm 106.9
warm1069.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering her net worth is something like $190 million, you wouldn’t think Adele would have to shop at an outlet mall, but apparently she likes a bargain just as much as everyone else. Page Six reports that it’s been told Adele was seen shopping at the Prada store at an...

warm1069.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Skepta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Tattoos#Prada#British#Adele News#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Adele Shows Off Her Sporty Side in a Rare, Glowing Photo

Adele is showing her support for her home country of England from across the pond. Following Britain's loss in the Euro 2020 soccer championship to Italy yesterday, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer expressed her pride and congratulated her home team on their major efforts during the tournament. The singer shared her supportive message on Instagram alongside a casual photo of herself sporting a bright-red, oversized England team shirt by Nike paired with black leggings, black-and-white geometric acrylic nails, minimal makeup, and glowing skin. Adele wore her hair straight, flowing down her back, and accessorized with just simple silver hoop earrings for the game day. The star has had a more low-key social media presence in recent months, as she's reportedly finishing up her next studio album, set to be released this year.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Adele Spotted Out With Rumored Boyfriend

Adele was recently spotted out and about at an outlet mall in California. She wasn’t alone, though. She was with her rumored man Skepta. A source explains what they saw, saying, “She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in.
California Statetalesbuzz.com

Adele & Skepta Dating After All?? Rumored Couple Spotted Shopping In California!

It’s a question we’ve been asking about Adele and British rapper Skepta for a WHILE now. Rumors about their alleged romance first began all the way back in 2019, but they’ve thrown us off the scent several times since. All has been quiet on the singer’s relationship status for most of 2021 so far, but now we’ve finally received a hint that may confirm the pair’s relationship once and for all.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat – Photo

Rihanna paired the casual ’90s inspired skirt with a turquoise sandal and bright red Chanel bag as she celebrated the massive success of her latest beauty drop!. Rihanna, 33, is always stylish — even when she’s trying to be casual! The “Umbrella” singer looked gorgeous in a denim mini skirt and turquoise high-heeled sandals as she promoted her latest must-have product: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat, which is the top-selling lip gloss in North America. She finished her look with a bright red and blue accented jacket, along with a fabric Chanel bag. The vintage handbag included a plastic white handle made out of adjoining rings, giving us some serious ’70s vibes — click to the second image below to see her look!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus rocks a flannel shirt and contrasting chino pants in a biker-inspired photoshoot for Gucci... after becoming face of brand's fragrance campaign

She is known for her willingness to change up her style in her various promotional materials. And on Saturday afternoon, Miley Cyrus was seen taking on a biker-inspired look in several glamor shots for Gucci that were shared to her Instagram account. The 28-year-old hitmaker was pictured posing in front...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment five masked men surround a family home before one tries to trick the owner into opening his door by pretending to be a lost kid

Five men in hoodies, masks and gloves tried to trick a homeowner into letting them in so they could rob a house by pretending to be 'a random kid' and pleading for help. Frightening security footage showed the group of thugs lurking around their target's house on a quiet street in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, at 11pm on Tuesday.
Societykentlive.news

Dad exposes racist who refused to sell him car because he is black

A baffled dad exposed a racist who refused to sell him a car because he is black- forcing her to quickly back-track and blame her ex-boyfriend when hundreds on the internet stood up for him. Michael Josephs was eager to snap up a 'bargain' BMW 3 Series from Facebook Marketplace...
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparks Health Concerns As Fans Note Similarities In Instagram Videos

Actor, singer, and TV host Tracee Ellis Ross may have some explaining to do for some worried fans after a string of concerning videos. Ross, always known to be a fashionista posted some hilarious videos of herself making looks out of hospital gowns. But there are just a few details about the clips that are raising suspicion with the celeb’s 10.4 million followers.
Seattle, WATMZ.com

Rapper Gonzoe, Friend of Tupac is Dead at 45

Gonzoe the rapper -- a friend of Tupac and Ice Cube -- has been murdered. Police say Gonzoe was shot 3 times in the chest near a gas station in Seattle, Washington. The gunman is still at large and cops are on the hunt. The 45-year-old rapper -- real name...

Comments / 0

Community Policy