I feel like Judy Jetson, but look like Maxwell Smart. When my daughter upgraded her Apple Watch, I not so subtly dropped a huge hint I wouldn't mind having one. Sure enough and soon enough, her "old" one was on my wrist, already programmed, so all I had to do was learn how to use it. She made the font as large as possible, so it was easier to read than I had expected. I've seen all these young folks talking into their watch and chuckled to myself – I'd never want to look like the guy on Get Smart. Next thing you'd know, I'd be talking into the sole of my shoe.