Why You Should Keep Washing Your Hands After The Pandemic
There's no hiding the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of our daily lives. Even if you don't contract the virus, living through a pandemic can affect your health. Mental energy can also be strained, leaving you with "pandemic brain." If there's one light at the end of the tunnel, it's that vaccination efforts are underway to end the pandemic. Still, there may be lessons we've learned that should stick around after this unprecedented time is over.www.thelist.com
Comments / 0