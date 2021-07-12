Olympian Stephanie Gilmore's Net Worth Might Surprise You

Seven-time World Surf League World Champion Stephanie Gilmore is heading to the Olympics this year representing Team Australia. This year's Olympic Games are the first to include surfing as a competitive sport, which Gilmore is thrilled about — especially since more women and young girls are advancing in the sport. As she told InStyle, "Growing up, I didn't see that many girls in the water. But now there are 10 more girls in the lineup every time I surf. It's important for them to realize that it'll be a challenge. But when you get to the other side, it's going to be a great story either way."