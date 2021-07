A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CURV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.48 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torrid presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.31.