Learn All About the Metallography of Superalloys including Etching and Microstructures

Materials' microstructures are signatures of their alloying composition and processing history. Therefore, microstructures exist in a wide variety. As materials become increasingly complex to comply with engineering demands, advanced computer vision (CV) approaches such as deep learning (DL) inevitably gain relevance for quantifying microstrucutures' constituents from micrographs. While DL can outperform classical CV techniques for many tasks, shortcomings are poor data efficiency and generalizability across datasets. This is inherently in conflict with the expense associated with annotating materials data through experts and extensive materials diversity. To tackle poor domain generalizability and the lack of labeled data simultaneously, we propose to apply a sub-class of transfer learning methods called unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). These algorithms address the task of finding domain-invariant features when supplied with annotated source data and unannotated target data, such that performance on the latter distribution is optimized despite the absence of annotations. Exemplarily, this study is conducted on a lath-shaped bainite segmentation task in complex phase steel micrographs. Here, the domains to bridge are selected to be different metallographic specimen preparations (surface etchings) and distinct imaging modalities. We show that a state-of-the-art UDA approach surpasses the naïve application of source domain trained models on the target domain (generalization baseline) to a large extent. This holds true independent of the domain shift, despite using little data, and even when the baseline models were pre-trained or employed data augmentation. Through UDA, mIoU was improved over generalization baselines from 82.2%, 61.0%, 49.7% to 84.7%, 67.3%, 73.3% on three target datasets, respectively. This underlines this techniques' potential to cope with materials variance.
